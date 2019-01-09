CLARKSVILLE, Pa. - Five water main breaks have prompted a boil water advisory and caused a Washington County school district to close Wednesday, officials said.
According to Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority, people under the boil water advisory were notified after a break about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sandy Plains Road and Pine Street in Clarksville.
Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic is getting new details about the breaks -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Four additional breaks occurred in the area, including along nearby Locust Street and on Black Dog Hollow.
Officials said the water main breaks were caused by a power outage Tuesday night that sent shockwaves through the water system, busting weak pipes.
Bethlehem-Center School District was set to operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, but later re-evaluated and decided on a closure for the day, the district’s website said.
All of the breaks have been fixed and water service has been restored, but the boil water advisory remains in effect while tests are conducted, according to Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority. The advisory likely won’t be lifted before Friday morning.
Officials estimate 200,000 gallons of water were lost.
The Bethlehem-Center School District’s superintendent said school will likely resume Thursday, and bottled water will be available for students and staff.
