Bon-Ton department stores closing doors

WASHINGTON, Pa. - It’s the end of a shopping era for the once thriving Bon-Ton department stores.
Channel 11 learned that Bon-Ton will be closing its doors after the chain filed for bankruptcy in February.
Stores across 24 states will be affected including locations at the Westmoreland Mall, Indiana Mall, Uniontown Mall, Washington Crown Center and the Johnstown Galleria.
Workers at the Washington Crowne Center store just found out they should start looking for jobs because the store will shut down in the next few weeks.
The stores are closing because Bon-Ton never found a buyer.
Workers at the Washington Crown Center location said they are no longer accepting store credit cards.
Channel 11 also learned that liquidators are coming in the next two days to determine what to do with merchandise.
WPXI’s Mike Holden reached out to Bon-Ton officials for answers. He’s working on finding an exact timetable for when the stores will close for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
