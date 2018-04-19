Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire warns of imposter

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is warning of an imposter claiming to be employed by the bureau.
“No one by the name of Jeff Kneip is employed as a Lieutenant for the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau,” the bureau posted on Facebook Wednesday night.
We're working to learn the circumstances surrounding the warning from the bureau for Channel 11 Morning News.
The bureau’s post referred to the incident as “yet another imposter claiming to be employed as an officer for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.”
