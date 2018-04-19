  • 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller diagnosed with cancer, doctors say

    Updated:

    Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star and Pittsburgh native Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with cancer.

    People Magazine is reporting Miller has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a day after undergoing emergency spinal surgery.

    Related Headlines

    Doctor’s originally thought she had a severe infection. Miller is not out of the woods from the surgery yet and doctors said she plans to start chemotherapy and radiation soon.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Miller was recently transferred from federal prison to a reentry center in March.

    She had been serving her sentence at a medium security prison in Victorville, California.

    Miller was sentenced a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

    Investigators said Miller brought nearly $120,000 in Australian currency into the United States and not reporting it.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller diagnosed with cancer, doctors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 person taken to hospital after incident in Bloomfield

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire warns of imposter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain pushing through area, changing to snow Thursday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kelly Clarkson set to host ‘2018 Billboard Music Awards'