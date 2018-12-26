  • Boy, 17, shot in back by 12-year-old brother at Pine Township home

    PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after his 12-year-old brother shot him at a Pine Township home on Christmas Day.

    The younger boy was holding a .22-caliber rifle when it discharged, striking his brother in the back, said Northern Regional Police Chief Bob Amann.

    He did not say whether police believe the shooting was intentional or not.

    The older boy was conscious and responsive when medics arrived. He was taken from the home in the 400 block of Conrad Drive to Allegheny General Hospital, Amann said. His condition was not immediately released.

