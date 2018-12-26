Better to give: Man uses own food stamps to feed others on Christmas

ROCK HILL, S.C. - A Rock Hill man spent Christmas preparing meals for those in need and used his own food stamps to do it.
Merrit Eggleston set up a tent outside his home and offered free, hot meals to the community Tuesday evening.
"I do everything I can to help anybody I see who needs help," Eggleston said.
He cooked the meals himself using the $70 in food stamps he receives each month. His actions caught the attention of others.
"I had two ministers stop by and a woman and they all just handed $20 to me and said we've never seen anything like this in this town," Eggleston said.
When Channel 9's Stephanie Tinoco asked why he does it, Eggleston said it makes him feel good.
"They say, 'No one else out there is doing this, why do you do it?' I say 'because I want to,'" he said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy, 17, shot in back by 12-year-old brother at Pine Township home
- Man stabbed to death at Fayette Co. hotel; woman in custody
- Dogs can feel post-holiday letdown
- VIDEO: Several neighborhoods lose water on Christmas Eve
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}