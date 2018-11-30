PITTSBURGH - A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being hit by a school bus in Lawrenceville, police said.
Channel 11 has the learned the boy rushed out into traffic at Penn Avenue and 39th Street around 8:30 a.m. and was hit by the AJ Meyers bus.
Pittsburgh Public School officials told Channel 11 the boy was alert and conscious and did not receive any life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
School officials said the boy’s parents were at the scene at the time of the incident.
Pittsburgh police told Channel 11 the boy is a student who attends Pittsburgh Dilworth in Lawrenceville. It is a Pre-K through 5 school.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
WPXI's Aaron Martin is working to find out more for Channel 11 News.
