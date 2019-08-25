PITTSBURGH - If you're looking to soak up the last rays of summer, you'll have to find somewhere else to do it. The Boyce Park Wave Pool is closed Sunday.
Due to staffing issues, Boyce Park wave pool is closed today, August 25.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 25, 2019
For more information about Allegheny County pools, visit https://t.co/s6NHhbjw1n pic.twitter.com/6n9yv7KSCL
Allegheny County's website says pools are open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting, during the summer. Starting Aug. 17, the pools were only open weekends.
On Saturday, the South Park Wave Pool was closed for similar issues.
