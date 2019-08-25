  • Boyce Park Wave Pool closed due to staffing issues

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - If you're looking to soak up the last rays of summer, you'll have to find somewhere else to do it. The Boyce Park Wave Pool is closed Sunday.

    Allegheny County's website says pools are open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting, during the summer. Starting Aug. 17, the pools were only open weekends. 

    On Saturday, the South Park Wave Pool was closed for similar issues.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories