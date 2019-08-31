The Brantley Gilbert concert at KeyBank Pavilion has been postponed due to the unexpected death of one their crew members, according to the venue.
Brantley Gilbert's touring crew lost a key member today unexpectedly and out of respect for the family, they are postponing the show tonight in Pittsburgh.— KeyBank Pavilion (@KeyBankPavilion) August 31, 2019
The pavilion said Gilbert and his crew are postponing the concert out of respect for the family.
It's not clear how the crew member died.
