  • Brantley Gilbert concert at KeyBank Pavilion postponed due to unexpected death of crew member

    Updated:

    The Brantley Gilbert concert at KeyBank Pavilion has been postponed due to the unexpected death of one their crew members, according to the venue.

    The pavilion said Gilbert and his crew are postponing the concert out of respect for the family.

    It's not clear how the crew member died. 

