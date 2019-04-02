  • 2 juveniles accused of making detailed plans for school shooting

    Updated:

    BROOKVILLE, Pa. - Police have arrested two juvenile boys for allegedly planning a shooting at Brookville Junior Senior High School.

    On Friday, police were tipped off that the boys were talking about the shooting.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch Channel 11 News at 5 for a live report.

    According to a police report reviewed by WJAC, the two boys had detailed plans and talked to their peers about what they were planning.

    Both boys are considered juveniles. They have been charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

    According to WJAC, they are being helped at a juvenile detention center.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories