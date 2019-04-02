BROOKVILLE, Pa. - Police have arrested two juvenile boys for allegedly planning a shooting at Brookville Junior Senior High School.
On Friday, police were tipped off that the boys were talking about the shooting.
According to a police report reviewed by WJAC, the two boys had detailed plans and talked to their peers about what they were planning.
Both boys are considered juveniles. They have been charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to WJAC, they are being helped at a juvenile detention center.
