PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: The proposed gun legislation has passed the final Pittsburgh City Council vote.
ORIGINAL STORY: A final vote is expected Tuesday on the controversial proposed gun legislation in the city of Pittsburgh.
The proposed legislation would make it "unlawful to manufacture, sell, purchase, transport, carry, store or otherwise hold in one’s possession an assault weapon within the City."
Last week, the legislation passed an initial vote in Pittsburgh City Council 6 to 3.
The proposal was amended in late March to ban the “use” of assault weapons within city limits.
“Nobody, to our knowledge, has ever challenged the use of weapons. So, now we are taking it to the state, we are thinking outside the box to fight it on a different terminology,” Councilman Corey O’Conner said at the time.
The legislation would also give courts the power to take weapons from people deemed to be a risk.
Seven of the nine council members said they are in favor of the legislation
If the legislation passes Tuesday, gun rights supporters have said they plan to sue the city and file complaints against each council member.
