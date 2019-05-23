CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames forced two brothers from a home Thursday morning in Center Township.
The fire, which started in the basement and sent smoke throughout the home, was reported about 3:30 a.m. on High Street.
While the two men made it out safely, a dog and a rabbit did not survive. One of the men said he got out by diving through a window.
A woman also lives in the home, but she was not home.
