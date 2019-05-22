  • BNY Mellon continues cuts

    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Staff cuts continue at BNY Mellon’s Pittsburgh operations, historically home to the largest concentration of employees across the financial giant’s international footprint.

    BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), which is based in New York, declined to divulge numbers. Nor would it say exactly how many it employs here. The most recent figure was 7,000 employees in the Pittsburgh area, roughly 13 percent of its workforce.

    A spokesperson sent the following statement via email on Wednesday:

    “We continue to optimize our global business structure to increase efficiency, enable faster decision-making and better serve our clients. As a result of these strategic actions, periodic staff reductions may occur.”

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories