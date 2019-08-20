PITTSBURGH - People in Fayette County told Channel 11 they were stunned after learning a man was indicted for stealing thousands of dollars from the not-for-profit ambulance service he worked for.
Edward Stevenson, 62, was the treasurer for Brownsville Ambulance Service Inc.
According to federal investigators, he was stealing from the organization for more than four years, writing himself 132 checks from its bank account. Agents said he deposited more than $136,000 into his personal account and two accounts for a flower shop he owned.
Many people said they knew Stevenson as the nice man who owned Lunden's Flower Shop in Brownsville.
"He's just a nice, pleasant guy and it's very shocking that he supposedly done that. You know, I would never ever imagine it," said Penny Berisko, who works in Brownsville.
