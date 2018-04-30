0 Building in Bridgeville torn down after it partially collapses

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A long-abandoned building that once stood on Mill Street in Bridgeville partially collapsed Sunday, prompting officials to act quickly and tear it down.

"It was loud. It was rumbling hollow bricks and big cloud of dust that shot up," said resident Arianna Lower.

Emergency responders were on the scene just before 6 p.m. and, within minutes, had the area on Mill Street secured.

"I was scared, I guess. I'm far enough back that it wasn't a big deal but I question: Is it that easy for buildings to fall?" Lower said.

The building has been an eyesore and a safety concern for many residents for years.

One longtime resident told Channel 11 he has been so worried, he even took his concerns to the City Council numerous times, only to have them fall on deaf ears.

"My main concern is: There is kids waiting for the bus and you got all the mold and mildew and the mold spores kids could be breathing," said resident Jay Steck.

City officials weren't taking any chances. Demolition crews were brought in and the building was taken down.

"The borough is in the process of a demo guy coming in tonight to push the rest of the building down to make it safe and get the road back open," said Bridgeville Fire Chief Bill Chilleo.

No one was injured in the collapse.

