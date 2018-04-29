  • LOOK: Bird photographed in Florida carrying shark that is carrying a fish

    By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:
    MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. -

    A photographer got a unique presentation of the food chain while taking photos of an osprey on Florida’s Gulf Coast. 

    #### THE BEST PHOTO I HAVE EVER TAKEN!!

    Posted by Doc Jon on Friday, April 13, 2018

    On April 12, Doc Jon discovered the bird he took photos of in Madeira Beach was carrying a shark in its mouth – that was also carrying a fish. 

    "I go home, and I open it up and see (the photo) and I saw the tail first on the fish and realize it was a shark tail," Jon said, according to weather.com. "And then I zoom in and I’m like, 'Holy crap, that’s a shark.' And then I see the fish in the mouth ... I just couldn’t believe I had gotten that picture."

    Jon told weather.com that the osprey was flying 400 feet in the air when he took the photo, and that he was lucky to get a clear shot. 

    Once Jon posted the bizarre phenomenon to his Facebook page, fans shared his photos more than 1,200 times. 

