A gas station that has been shut down due to the Station Square train derailment is opening back up Wednesday morning.
The main freight tracks are expected to be clear of debris Tuesday night, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said. Crews are already at work repairing the damaged rails, and expect trains to resume on at least one set of the tracks Wednesday morning.
Michele Newell is in touch with people from the gas station and speaking with business owners in Station Square about how the derailment has impacted their business, for 11 at 11.
