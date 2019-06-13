BUTLER, Pa. - Humane officers said Iggy, a cat, was the only animal to be rescued alive from a property in Butler County where nearly 20 other animals were found dead.
Butler County Humane Society officials said they were investigating an animal cruelty case in Winfield Township.
They said they found 18 dead cats and one dead dog on the property.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz talks with humane officers about why they are very familiar with the property where this allegedly occurred for Channel 11 News at 5.
