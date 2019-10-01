BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - "I was scared I was going to die."
A 10-year-old boy said he was scared for his life. He and his mom are telling their story only to Channel 11.
The Butler boy was playing with a ball outside his house when it went into a neighbor's yard on accident. Police said that neighbor grabbed a gun and pointed it at the boys.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz talks with the family and has more details on what happened on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
