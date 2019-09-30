  • Introducing Pittsburgh's 2019 Best Places to Work

    By: Ethan Lott

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The winners of the 2019 Best Places to Work have been announced.

    PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Business Times 2019 Best Places to Work

    Related Headlines

    Companies were judged based on an online employee survey earlier this year and chosen in four categories based on the number of employees working in western Pennsylvania.

    CLICK HERE to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories