WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A man wanted for murder and attempted homicide in West Virginia, as well as attempted homicide in Washington County, is in police custody, authorities said Tuesday.
According to police, Brian Lyons II allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to the murder victim in Marion County, West Virginia. The vehicle was then abandoned in Somerset County.
We're working to find out more about Lyons and the charges against him -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Lyons was wanted by the City of Monongahela Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals, officials said.
Anyone who sees Lyons is asked to call 911 and stay away from him. He is considered armed and dangerous.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh to Cleveland in 9 minutes? There is new funding to study the possible Hyperloop route
- Introducing Pittsburgh's 2019 Best Places to Work
- Police investigating smash-and-grabs from over a dozen cars
- VIDEO: More cases of people falling ill with EEE nationwide
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}