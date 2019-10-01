  • Suspect in W. Virginia murder, Washington Co. attempted homicide in custody

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A man wanted for murder and attempted homicide in West Virginia, as well as attempted homicide in Washington County, is in police custody, authorities said Tuesday.

    According to police, Brian Lyons II allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to the murder victim in Marion County, West Virginia. The vehicle was then abandoned in Somerset County.

    Lyons was wanted by the City of Monongahela Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals, officials said.

