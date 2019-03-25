NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An off-duty firefighter’s actions potentially helped to save the life of a teenager who was shot during an altercation at a movie theater late Saturday night in North Franklin Township, Washington County.
The firefighter, a 20-year veteran of the City of Washington Fire Department, was at the Regal Cinemas Crown Center 14 with his family when a group of juveniles began causing a disturbance.
According to a Facebook post from fire department, the firefighter was getting his family out of the theater when he heard gunfire. He then went back in as police arrived.
Upon finding the teenager who had been shot, the firefighter and a police officer applied a tourniquet, potentially saving his life, the Facebook post said.
