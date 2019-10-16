CROCKET, Calif. - At least two storage tanks are burning at a NuStar Energy facility in northern California Tuesday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

NBC Bay Area reports that the fire has sent a large plume of black smoke into the air that can be seen for miles. It has also spread to nearby brush, according to Cal Fire. About five acres of brush have burned.
People in the area reported an explosion before the fire began, but investigators have not confirmed the cause at this moment.
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded in the area last night, although it's unclear if or how the fire is related to that.
2 loud explosions shook my house in Hercules. Came outside to this! Rodeo refinery looks like it's on fire #Hercules #Rodeo pic.twitter.com/FunsopwcCe— Raudel Wilson (@raudelwilson) October 15, 2019
