PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania youth football coach is facing a possible fine when his team violated a league rule during a blowout win against their opponent, according to NBC 10 News in Philadelphia.
The league rule prevents a team from going up by more than 30 points. The league is made of kids no older than 7.
Kyle Williams told NBC 10 News knew he was close to breaking the rules when his team went up 30-to- 0.
TRENDING NOW:
- Marine veteran says he was kicked out of local Applebee's
- Chargers not happy that 'Renegade' played during Sunday's game
- What are those weird looking fruits many of us call Monkey Balls?
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania's state bird disappearing, report says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Williams said he called a time out with less than 2 minutes left and put his second string in.
When a 5-year-old got the ball and ran toward the end zone, Williams ran alongside of him and kept asking for him to fall down. The boy ended up scoring and put the score up to 36-0.
Williams is facing suspension and a $500 fine.
The story went viral after Williams' brother-in-law, former Eagle Torrey Smith, tweeted about the issue, saying that "We are building weak children.”
The rules are in place to prevent injury and embarrassment for the losing team, other coaches told NBC 10.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}