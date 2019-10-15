The first snow of the season will be flying in the air Thursday ... in the mountains.
A strong autumn cold front will send in the chilliest air so far this season Thursday. Most of the area will have on and off rain showers, 20 to 25 mph wind gusts and temperatures stuck in the 40s through the day.
The mountains of Garrett, Somerset and Preston counties will have the first snow of the year for a few hours Thursday.
SNOW (in the mountains) Thursday morning! pic.twitter.com/KvaFfVhcB0— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) October 15, 2019
Temperatures in the upper 30s at the surface should support at least some snow mixing in with the rain during the morning Thursday.
Some of the highest elevations above 2,500 feet could see a dusting of snow on the trees and grassy areas.
No travel issues are expected at all, and a warming trend into the 60s is expected for the weekend.
