0 Candy plant where Clark Bar is manufactured suddenly closes

REVERE, Mass. - The owner of a company that makes candies such as Necco wafers, Sweethearts and Clark Bars has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant.

The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another confection manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.

The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.

Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner or say if candy production will resume. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.

Clark Bars have been manufactured by Necco since 1999.

Necco is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company and Revere's largest employer.

Revere Mayor Brian M. Arrigo's office said Wednesday:

“We received no word about the situation from any representative of any of the involved parties and only learned about it after receiving media inquiry. Obviously we would have preferred, at the very least, some fundamental notification. We will see what develops today.”

The mayor added, "We are disappointed that Round Hill could not follow through on the enthusiasm it expressed when it acquired Necco. The city of Revere will make every effort to assist displaced workers with referrals two agencies that can help them. Meanwhile, we are also exploring the possibility of contact in the business world that may have employment opportunities for those seeking work.”

The company confirmed the closure in a statement Tuesday:

“Round Hill Investments was very excited to acquire NECCO’s historic brands and to be part of their national resurgence,” the company said. “After careful engagement and consideration however, the firm decided to sell the brands to another national confection manufacturer and today announced the closure of the operations in Revere, Massachusetts.”

