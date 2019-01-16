PITTSBURGH - Cleanup is underway at a Bloomfield car dealership after a vehicle crashed into the glass at the front door and into the building.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Rohrich Honda on Liberty Avenue.
When our crew arrived at the scene, the vehicle was still butted up against the building and there was broken glass all over the ground.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to the hospital.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is gathering more details for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
