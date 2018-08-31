  • Car fire, crash impact traffic on Interstate 79

    Updated:

    A pair of incidents has impacted commuters on Interstate 79 on either side of Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon.

    A car fire in the southbound lanes just south of the Bridgeville exit shut down that side of the highway after 3 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

    No one was hurt in the fire, and the lanes reopened around 4:15 p.m., although heavy backups remain.

    A crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes near the Warrendale/Bayne Road exist just before 3 p.m. required an EMS response. However, state police said no one was injured in that crash.

    The crash temporarily limited traffic in one lane but it has since been moved to the shoulder and the highway is fully open.

