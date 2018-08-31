Three priests have been put on administrative leave following sexual abuse allegations of a minor, according to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
RELATED: Child abuse lawsuit filed against Diocese of Pittsburgh
Bishop David Zubik placed one active priest and two retired priests on leave in wake of the grand jury report.
PHOTOS: Local priests named in grand jury report
According to a release, the allegations have been reported to law enforcement.
The three priests are Rev. John Bauer, 71, Rev. Bernard Costello, 81 and Rev. Hugh Lang, 87.
We're working to gather more information about the allegations and the priests for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
What we know about these priests according to the Pittsburgh Diocese:
- The Rev. John Bauer, 71, who has been serving in team ministry at the Greene County parishes of St. Ann in Waynesburg, St. Hugh in Carmichaels, St. Ignatius of Antioch in Bobtown, Our Lady of Consolation in Nemacolin and St. Thomas in Clarksville. He is accused of sexual abuse of a minor in the early 1980s. This allegation was received on August 30, 2018. The Grand Jury report included an earlier allegation of other misconduct against Father Bauer that was not substantiated as child sexual abuse because the accuser stated that Father Bauer did not sexually abuse him. Father Bauer was therefore in ministry until this new allegation was received.
- The Rev. Bernard Costello, 81, who completed his last assignment in 2011 as temporary administrator at Mary, Mother of the Church parish in Charleroi. He is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the mid-1960s. This allegation, which the Diocese of Pittsburgh received on August 22, 2018, is the first allegation that the diocese has received against Father Costello.
- The Rev. Hugh Lang, 87, who retired in 2006 as pastor of St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall. He is accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2001. This allegation, which the Diocese of Pittsburgh received on August 27, 2018, is the first allegation that the diocese has received against Father Lang.
RELATED STORIES:
- List of alleged predator priests in Pittsburgh and Greensburgh Diocese
Cardinal Donald Wuerl, former Pittsburgh bishop, defends himself ahead of grand jury report
Report: Ring of 'predatory priests' shared, photographed victims
FULL VIDEO: Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses catholic sex abuse grand jury report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}