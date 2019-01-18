Car shot up, driver wounded in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - A man was taken to a hospital after a car was shot up early Friday morning in Turtle Creek, police said.
Police were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the Speedy Food Mart on James Street, where the car was parked in the parking lot with bullet holes.
A 28-year-old man was suffering from two gunshot wounds when police arrived, authorities said.
Investigators said the man was approached by two other men as he left a home on Maple Avenue. He then ran to his car and was shot while trying to drive away, according to police.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.
Police processing this car parked in a convenient store parking lot along James Street. Visible bullet holes on the driver and passenger side. Driver side window appears to have been shot out. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1Ty0qgSKDE— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 18, 2019
