Car shot up, driver wounded in Turtle Creek

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - A man was taken to a hospital after a car was shot up early Friday morning in Turtle Creek, police said.

    Police were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the Speedy Food Mart on James Street, where the car was parked in the parking lot with bullet holes.

    A 28-year-old man was suffering from two gunshot wounds when police arrived, authorities said.

    Investigators said the man was approached by two other men as he left a home on Maple Avenue. He then ran to his car and was shot while trying to drive away, according to police.

    The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

