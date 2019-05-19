ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - She is a little girl on a mission to help her local police department.
Kaley Bastine, 6, spent her Saturday washing cars and raising money for the Harrison Township Police Department.
Bastine raised $700 Saturday, adding to the $3,000 she already raised through lemonade and cookie stands.
Her goal is $10,000 for a K-9 for the police department.
