    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - She is a little girl on a mission to help her local police department.

    Kaley Bastine, 6, spent her Saturday washing cars and raising money for the Harrison Township Police Department.

    Bastine raised $700 Saturday, adding to the $3,000 she already raised through lemonade and cookie stands.

    Her goal is $10,000 for a K-9 for the police department.

