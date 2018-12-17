Lawsuit against Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh alleges sexual abuse

PITTSBURGH - The first of several lawsuits was filed Monday afternoon by a local attorney against the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik and Cardinal Donald Wuerl.
2 lawsuits filed against Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh as survivors fund announced
The client was allegedly sexually assaulted and molested by Rev. William Yockey when he was 15 years old and a member of the St. Bernadette youth group that Yockey led.
