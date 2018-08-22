CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s name will be removed from North Catholic High School after calls for the name change following the release of the grand jury report on priest sexual abuse.
“The board of directors of Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School and the board of Catholic High Schools of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Inc. (CHSDOP) have accepted the request of Cardinal Donald Wuerl to remove his name from the high school. Bishop David Zubik has accepted these recommendations and is announcing today the school name is now - North Catholic High School,” a news release from the Diocese of Pittsburgh said.
North Catholic became Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School in 2013, when it moved from Troy Hill to Cranberry Township.
After the release of a grand jury report on sexual abuse by priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses -- including Pittsburgh, where Wuerl served as bishop from 1988 to 2006 -- an online petition was started to have Wuerl’s name removed from the school.
According to the grand jury report, Wuerl was part of the coverup of child sex abuse in the diocese.
In a letter to priests ahead of the grand jury report’s release, Wuerl defended himself.
“While I understand this report may be critical of some of my actions, I believe the report confirms that I acted with diligence, with concern for the victims and to prevent future acts of abuse. I sincerely hope that a just assessment of my actions, past and present, and my continuing commitment to the protection of children will dispel any notions otherwise made by this report,” Wuerl said in the letter.
