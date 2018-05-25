  • Cassandra Gross' family, friends organizing search effort

    Updated:

    Family and friends of a missing Latrobe woman are trying to organize a search effort for her and say they aren't getting enough support from police to do so.

    Cassandra Gross has been missing for nearly two months. Her burned-out car was found in a Westmoreland County park, but police haven't named any suspects or made public any theories about her disappearance.

    Melanie Marsalko talks to Gross' family about the search effort and why they're frustrated with police for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

