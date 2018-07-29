Cassandra Gross' family stepping up efforts to find her

LATROBE, Pa. - The family of a missing Westmoreland County woman is stepping up their efforts to find her.
Cassandra Gross' family sent Channel 11 a photo of a flier they plan on posting around the area in Latrobe where she was last seen.
These are the flyers going up around Westmoreland County — a new, and generous reward is being offered to bring Cassandra Gross HOME... #WPXI https://t.co/8aIW8R8F3Z pic.twitter.com/L1g6kN0HL1— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) July 29, 2018
They're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
Gross hasn't been seen since April.
