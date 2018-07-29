  • Cassandra Gross' family stepping up efforts to find her

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - The family of a missing Westmoreland County woman is stepping up their efforts to find her.

    What else her family is doing to spread the word, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. 

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Son of missing Latrobe woman issues plea as investigators resume search

    Cassandra Gross' family sent Channel 11 a photo of a flier they plan on posting around the area in Latrobe where she was last seen.

    They're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

    Gross hasn't been seen since April.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories