  • Casting call Saturday for Netflix show

    PITTSBURGH - You can audition Saturday for a Netflix show.

    The crime drama "Mind Hunter" wants more than 2,000 background actors in the area for its second season.

    Producers are looking primarily for African-American extras to portray hippies, protesters and FBI agents. No experience is needed and there is no age requirement.

    Apply in-person between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Afro-American Music Institute in Homewood.

