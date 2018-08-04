Casting call Saturday for Netflix show

PITTSBURGH - You can audition Saturday for a Netflix show.
The crime drama "Mind Hunter" wants more than 2,000 background actors in the area for its second season.
Producers are looking primarily for African-American extras to portray hippies, protesters and FBI agents. No experience is needed and there is no age requirement.
Apply in-person between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Afro-American Music Institute in Homewood.
