  Castle Shannon volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of stealing $130K

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - A Castle Shannon volunteer firefighter is accused of stealing more than $130,000 from the department and its relief association.

    John Montgomery, 76, was arrested when he turned himself in Thursday morning. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking and misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions.

    In December 2017, an investigation was launched into the Castle Shannon Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association after an audit was conducted. The association was accused of mismanaging nearly a quarter-million dollars.

    According to a criminal complaint, Montgomery admitted to stealing the money between 2013 and 2017, and that he might have been taking money from the bank account as far back as 2010.

    Montgomery told investigators that he paid about $50,000 back into the account, the complaint said.

