ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Channel 11 is talking with the ex-fiance of Rachael DelTondo, the former teacher who was shot to death in her mother's driveway in Aliquippa late Sunday night.
DelTondo and Frank Catroppa broke up over a year ago.
Catroppa said he voluntarily went to the police department when investigators wanted to question him about DelTondo’s murder.
He tells Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz he has nothing to hide and is not involved in any way with DelTondo’s death.
Marcinkiewicz has been in touch with police all day. She'll have the latest developments in the investigation and her interview with Catroppa - on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
