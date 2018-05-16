  • Ex-fiance of Aliquippa woman killed in driveway says he has "nothing to hide"

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Channel 11 is talking with the ex-fiance of Rachael DelTondo, the former teacher who was shot to death in her mother's driveway in Aliquippa late Sunday night. 

    DelTondo and Frank Catroppa broke up over a year ago.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED: Woman shot, killed in mother’s driveway; police working to determine motive

    Catroppa said he voluntarily went to the police department when investigators wanted to question him about DelTondo’s murder.

    He tells Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz he has nothing to hide and is not involved in any way with DelTondo’s death.

    Marcinkiewicz has been in touch with police all day. She'll have the latest developments in the investigation and her interview with Catroppa - on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Rachael DelTondo was shot and killed while standing in her mother's Beaver Co. driveway.
    Facebook

    RELATED: 5 things we know about the Aliquippa woman shot, killed in her mother's driveway

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-fiance of Aliquippa woman killed in driveway says he has "nothing to hide"

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things we know about the Aliquippa woman shot, killed in her mother's driveway

  • Headline Goes Here

    7-year-old surprises mom with perfect Mother's Day breakfast

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boarding home resident shot when he comes upon armed robber

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 dogs burst out of home, attack postal worker on his route