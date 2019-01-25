  • Retired priest arrested for alleged indecent assault of boy following investigation

    PITTSBURGH - Another Catholic priest from the Diocese of Pittsburgh has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy.

    According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Father Hugh J. Lang was a priest at Saint Therese in Munhall in June of 2001 when the alleged assault occurred. 

    The victim was 10 years old at the time.

