PITTSBURGH - Another Catholic priest from the Diocese of Pittsburgh has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Father Hugh J. Lang was a priest at Saint Therese in Munhall in June of 2001 when the alleged assault occurred.
The victim was 10 years old at the time.
