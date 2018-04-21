  • CDC expands warning of romaine lettuce; Giant Eagle not impacted, company says

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the warning beyond chopped romaine to include any type of romaine lettuce – including whole heads and hearts – but Giant Eagle said that it is not affected by that warning.  

    In a release Saturday, Giant Eagle said that the heads and hearts of romaine sold in its supermarkets are not sourced from the Yuma region, which was where the outbreak of E. coli originated from.

    The romaine lettuce recall still is in effect for Giant Eagle stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. However, Giant Eagle is not impacted by the expanded warning made by the CDC.

