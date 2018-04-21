  • Police arrest man accused of kidnap, rape

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (8:40 AM 4/21) Police have found and arrested a man accused of kidnapping and rape Saturday. 

    Police said in a release Saturday that Jeravan Paolucci was arrested. 

    According to the release, police located Paolucci on Pittsburgh's North Shore around 10 p.m. Friday. He was taken into custody without incident, police said. 

    Police said Paolucci is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, rape, sexual assault, terroristic threats, and firearm violations.  

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Pittsburgh police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and rape.

    Police say Jeravan Paolucci kidnapped a man and woman late last month with the help of Tyisha Ramsey, who already has been arrested.

    Detectives arrested Tyisha Ramsey, 29, of North Homewood for her role in a kidnapping, sex assault, and rape involving a male and a female.
    Police said the victims were held captive in Homewood and were subjected to physical assaults and the woman was raped.

    Police said some of the assaults took place while children were inside the home.  

    Both Paolucci and Ramsey face several charges including kidnapping, rape, sex assault and endangering the welfare of children. 

    Paolucci is from Ambridge, but police believe he's in Pittsburgh. Channel 11 learned he just recently left jail for crimes he committed in Washington County, and his criminal history includes assault and burglary.

    If you know where Paolucci is located, contact the Pittsburgh Police Sex Crimes Unit at 412-323-7141. 

