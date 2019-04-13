SANDUSKY, Ohio - If you love roller coasters but hate the wait, Cedar Point has something for you.
But get ready to pay.
The amusement park in Ohio, which is about three hours from Pittsburgh, is offering a deluxe ticket to skip lines all season long.
Season passholders can buy an All-Season Fast Lane package for $849. That's on top of the price of the regular season pass.
The park also gives you the option to break up the payments by making an initial payment of $249 and then five payments of $120.
JUST ANNOUNCED: All-Season Fast Lane!— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) April 12, 2019
Get a Fast Lane Plus wristband each and every day during the 2019 season for only 5 payments of $120, after an initial payment of $249. All-Season Fast Lane is for 2019 Passholders only.
On sale starting April 23 at Noon! pic.twitter.com/jlFVtOHVaC
