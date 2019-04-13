  • Cedar Point offering season-long fast pass -- but it'll cost you

    SANDUSKY, Ohio - If you love roller coasters but hate the wait, Cedar Point has something for you.

    But get ready to pay.

    The amusement park in Ohio, which is about three hours from Pittsburgh, is offering a deluxe ticket to skip lines all season long.

    Season passholders can buy an All-Season Fast Lane package for $849. That's on top of the price of the regular season pass.

    The park also gives you the option to break up the payments by making an initial payment of $249 and then five payments of $120. 

