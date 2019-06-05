  • Central Catholic basketball coach facing suspension over recruiting allegations

    PITTSBURGH - Central Catholic High School’s boys basketball coach is facing suspension over allegations he tried to recruit eighth graders.

    WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said there will be a hearing Wednesday afternoon over whether Brian Urso will be suspended.

    Urso was hired in April, but he has not yet coached a game.

