PITTSBURGH - Central Catholic High School’s boys basketball coach is facing suspension over allegations he tried to recruit eighth graders.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is following the developments of today’s hearing for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said there will be a hearing Wednesday afternoon over whether Brian Urso will be suspended.
Urso was hired in April, but he has not yet coached a game.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bloody clothes, camera footage leave trail of evidence in case of missing mom of 5
- Pa. woman dies at Dominican Republic hotel, 5 days before American couple died there too
- Girl holding 'I lied' sign at intersection has people debating about parenting
- VIDEO: Local man with weeks to live caught in fight over health insurance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}