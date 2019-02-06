Century III Mall deemed 'unsafe and uninhabitable' by code enforcement

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Century III Mall has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by West Mifflin Code Enforcement due to a water and fire suppression system inside
A sign shared on the West Mifflin Borough's Facebook page says, "this structure is unsafe and uninhabitable its occupancy is prohibited by the code official."
West Mifflin officials told Channel 11 that this is temporary and once the mall makes necessary repairs and comes back up to code, they will be able to reopen.
Officials said it only applies to the internal mall and that anchor stores, including Dicks and JCPenney's, are not affected.
We're working to find out how long repairs could take, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
