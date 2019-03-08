CORAOPOLIS, Pa - One of the two remaining anchor stores at Century III Mall may be on the way out after mall ownership asked a bankrupcy judge to reject the store's lease agreement.
According to a ruling filed on March 7 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Judge Carlota M. Bohm granted the motion by mall owner Century III Mall PA LLC, an affiliate of Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC, to reject the lease of the established two-level Dick’s Sporting Goods store.
Findlay-based Dick’s (NYSE:DKS), one of the country’s largest sporting goods retailers, has been operating a large, two-level store at Century III Mall since 2004, according to court documents, and has managed to continue operating with relatively minimal interruption along with the mall’s other remaining anchor, J.C. Penney, as the shopping complex has deteriorated.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
