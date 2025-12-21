Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.6 billion after Saturday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot just keeps on growing!

Going into Saturday, the jackpot sat at an estimated $1.5 billion.

But no one matched the five white balls 4, 5, 28, 52, 69 and red Powerball 20 — drawn Saturday night. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

So now, the jackpot sits at an estimated$1.6 billion, with an estimated cash value of $735.3 million, making Monday’s drawing the fourth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots. It’s also the second time in Powerball history the game has produced back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion.

“Powerball is giving players a chance to dream bigger than ever this holiday season,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

Powerball players are still encouraged to check their tickets carefully, since prizes of up to $1 million were still awarded on Saturday.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, five $50,000 prizes were awarded to tickets sold in the state.

Monday’s drawing is also the 46th drawing in the current jackpot run, a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The last jackpot was won on Sept. 6.

If someone scores the jackpot on Monday, they can choose an annuity or a lump sum payment.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

According to Powerball officials, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

