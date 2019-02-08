CHALFONT, Pa. - A water main break is leaving one neighborhood without water for the fourth consecutive day.
Residents on Highland Avenue in Chalfont tell Channel 11 they’re frustrated with the lack of answers they’re getting on the project from the Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority.
To this point, the utility has not returned our calls for comment.
A large chunk of the road remains torn up.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is finding out why residents say this ongoing problem isn’t getting properly addressed on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
