FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - An intense fire burned Friday morning at a large home in Fox Chapel.
The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. in the garage of the home on Sweet Water Lane.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roof, engulfing the garage, while thick smoke billowed into the sky as Chopper 11 flew over the scene.
A woman, man and two young boys were able to get out of the home, along with their pets, according to officials.
While the garage and two cars were destroyed, the rest of the home was not affected aside from some smoke damage, fire officials said.
Just spoke to the Fox Chapel Police chief...he said the wind made this fire challenging for crews. It was a garage with 2 cars that are a total loss @WPXI pic.twitter.com/GZm8NJTDy1— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) February 8, 2019
The garage was being renovated and there were building materials nearby.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters said the wind made battling the flames a challenge.
