ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - All charges against a North Hills teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student were withdrawn Monday, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Nathan Buttenfield has been on leave since November from the North Hills School District, where he is a physical education teacher at Highcliff Elementary School.
Buttenfield had been charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
Charges were filed after parents of a girl reported she told them she had been touched inappropriately in gym class.
