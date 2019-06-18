  • Charges expected today after inmate tips off therapist to woman's death

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Police said a woman was found dead Monday in an East Pittsburgh home after a man in the Cambria County Jail told a therapist he killed someone.

    Police said the man gave the therapist an address for a home on Maple Street. The therapist called police who went to check out the house, finding the woman dead.

    Police said her body appeared to have been at the scene for at least two weeks and is badly decomposed. Officers said her death is being considered suspicious, and there are no visible signs of what led to her death.

    State police officers have not identified the man, but said charges are expected on Tuesday.

